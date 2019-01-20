AJ Styles Warns Vince McMahon About Moderating Role, Mandy Rose Can't Wait To Wrestle Naomi, Edge

- The above video is a 2011 Royal Rumble match where WWE World Heavyweight Champion Edge went against Dolph Ziggler. The match had one stipulation that if Edge used the Spear he would lose his title to Ziggler, which he did end up using the Spear, though he didn't get reprimanded for it. The match ended with Edge retaining his title by using his longtime friend Christian's finisher, the Unprettier.

- WWE shared on Instagram a video of AJ Styles talking about this week's SmackDown where he will be doing a face-to-face with Daniel Byran with Vince McMahon moderating it. Styles didn't mind threatening Mr. McMahon, who he punched in the past and gave no apology for it. Here's what Style's had to say in the video:

''Moderate? What does Vince McMahon think he's going to do?" Styles asked. "Does he think he's going to stop me if I want to beat Daniel Byran up right then and there? I can tell you this, if he gets in my face, I'll give him another dose. Moderate!"

- WWE also shared on Instagram a video of Mandy Rose talking to Sonya Deville. In the video, Rose says that she's happy because she got exactly what she wanted, facing Naomi in the ring. She also talked about flirting with Naomi's husband as getting in Naomi's head and that beating Naomi is her endgame. The match will be taking place this Tuesday on SmackDown.