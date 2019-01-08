All Elite Wrestling Hype For Today's Rally, AEW Merchandise Note, Tony Khan - Cody Rhodes Photos

Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and the rest of All Elite Wrestling are gearing up for their big "Double Or Nothing" rally in Jacksonville, Florida later today at 5pm ET. You can see a new teaser from the AEW Twitter account below.

Matt Jackson hyped the big rally and wrote, "Coming straight from Tokyo to this! If you can't be with us in Jacksonville, watch live from https://BeingTheElite.com !"

SoCal Uncensored's Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky and Christopher Daniels have also been confirmed for today's rally. They also have been tweeting to promote the rally, as seen below. Cody, AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes and Tony Khan were checking out the site of the rally yesterday, also seen in the tweets below.

On a related note, Pro Wrestling Tees recently noted that the AEW t-shirt logo is the #1 selling item on their website. AEW has several pieces of merchandise on the site but it looks like the AEW logo t-shirt is really moving.

As noted earlier today, Tony and his father Shad Khan confirmed their roles with AEW. You can read their statements at this link.

We will have live coverage of today's rally at 5pm ET. Below are the recent tweets to hype the rally:





The preparations for today's #AEW #DoubleOrNothing Rally have begun. Join us LIVE In Jacksonville or watch along at home! #ChangeTheWorld pic.twitter.com/rfIaRsDuRi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 8, 2019

Coming straight from Tokyo to this!

If you can't be with us in Jacksonville, watch live from https://t.co/bEw227Oquf! pic.twitter.com/5gKvxXvkIp — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) January 8, 2019

Lots of talk about #SCU going around. Let's set the record straight. Let's say... tomorrow around 5pm? Where should we meet up to talk? pic.twitter.com/4wJWNSQW19 — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) January 8, 2019

Scoping out the site of tomorrow's Double or Nothing Rally!



Who's joining us? pic.twitter.com/1BzNCqJhYT — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 7, 2019

The @AEWrestling logo shirt is now officially the number 1 selling item on https://t.co/O6bpncMD8f! pic.twitter.com/SwVCUdFh1P — OneHourTees (@OneHourTees) January 5, 2019