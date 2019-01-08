Wrestling Inc.

All Elite Wrestling Hype For Today's Rally, AEW Merchandise Note, Tony Khan - Cody Rhodes Photos

By Marc Middleton | January 08, 2019

Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and the rest of All Elite Wrestling are gearing up for their big "Double Or Nothing" rally in Jacksonville, Florida later today at 5pm ET. You can see a new teaser from the AEW Twitter account below.

Matt Jackson hyped the big rally and wrote, "Coming straight from Tokyo to this! If you can't be with us in Jacksonville, watch live from https://BeingTheElite.com !"

SoCal Uncensored's Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky and Christopher Daniels have also been confirmed for today's rally. They also have been tweeting to promote the rally, as seen below. Cody, AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes and Tony Khan were checking out the site of the rally yesterday, also seen in the tweets below.

On a related note, Pro Wrestling Tees recently noted that the AEW t-shirt logo is the #1 selling item on their website. AEW has several pieces of merchandise on the site but it looks like the AEW logo t-shirt is really moving.

As noted earlier today, Tony and his father Shad Khan confirmed their roles with AEW. You can read their statements at this link.

See Also
How All Elite Wrestling Has The Opportunity To Really Change The Game

We will have live coverage of today's rally at 5pm ET. Below are the recent tweets to hype the rally:










Related Articles

Comments

Recent

» WWE Shop: Buy One T-Shirt, Get One for Only $5

Impact Homecoming Results

Most Popular

Back To Top