Andrade Says Rey Mysterio Is The Past, Keith Lee In Tonight's WWE NXT Main Event, Braun Strowman

- Above is video of Kayla Braxton talking to Andrade and Zelina Vega after last night's WWE SmackDown win over Rey Mysterio. Andrade says he told everyone he's the future and Mysterio is the past, Mysterio is lame and no more. Vega says the WWE Universe is going to see what she's known all along - Andrade has no peers as he's ahead of everyone else. Vega goes on and calls Andrade a future WWE Champion.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* The Street Profits vs. enhancement talents The Metro Brothers

* Dominik Dijakovic vs. Adrian Jaoude

* Johnny Gargano vs. Humberto Carrillo

* Kassius Ohno vs. Keith Lee

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- Braun Strowman received a shout-out from grocery store chain Publix this past weekend after he stopped to take a photo with an associate, seen below: