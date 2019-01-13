Asuka Promo For Becky Lynch Gets Translated, Pete Dunne Talks Moving Up WWE Ranks, Total Bellas

- Before yesterday's NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, and Trent Seven appeared on Good Morning Britain. The group talked about TakeOver, being vegans, and when they began training for pro wrestling. Dunne commented on how WWE has now provided a path for a group of UK wrestlers that wasn't initially there before.

"I think for the first time there's a group from humble beginnings over here all the way to the top," Dunne said. "It always seemed like this light at the end of the tunnel for us, that maybe one or two of us might get to, but now we're here with our whole peer group, wrestling each other. Now, we can go from this Performance Center in the UK, eventually that moves over to the Performance Center in Orlando, from there you go to the NXT brand in the states and then the main roster, and hopefully, eventually, WrestleMania."

- A couple days ago, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka cut a promo in Japanese for WWE Japan on Twitter. @bradcat translated the entire promo in English, here's what Asuka had to say to her upcoming Royal Rumble opponent, Becky Lynch.

"Becky has a lot of momentum right now!," Asuka exclaimed. "I can see that! She's breaking down walls. But, even with all the that momentum, there is one wall which can't be broken! That wall is me, Asuka! No matter how hard you come at me, you won't win! Even with all that momentum, I will break you with my skills. I will defend this title! I'm looking forward to it."

See Also Triple H Says Some Talent Might Stay In NXT Without Going To WWE Main Roster

- As noted, Total Bellas returns tonight on E! at 9 pm ET for a fourth season. The video features Nikki Bella's life after John Cena, including dating her Dancing With The Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev.