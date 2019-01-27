Backstage News On AJ Styles' WWE Contract Expiring Soon

From people very close to the situation, the strong expectation is that AJ Styles is staying with WWE when his contract expires this April, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer mentioned how it is an incredibly opportunistic time for Styles to have his contract ending because he is good friends with people like All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice Presidents, The Young Bucks. Despite that, the situation is that Styles is reportedly staying with WWE.

AJ Styles competes in a match against Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WWE Royal Rumble, taking place tonight at Chase Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona. Join us here at Wrestling Inc. for live coverage beginning at 5 pm ET.

Source: F4WOnline