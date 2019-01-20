Wrestling Inc.

Ring Rope Breaks During AJ Styles Vs. Daniel Bryan Match At WWE Live Event

By Joshua Gagnon | January 20, 2019

A WWE SmackDown live event took place in Omaha, Nebraska earlier tonight where WWE Champion Daniel Bryan faced AJ Styles. At some point during the match, the middle rope broke, causing a short stoppage in the match.

Styles ended up jumping on the mic and cutting a quick promo before the two got back to wrestling, without the middle rope.

"Hold on now, it looks like I've had too many delicious Omaha steaks!" Styles joked. "But Daniel, you wouldn't know anything about that, would ya? That's alright, I don't need this middle rope to kick your ass."


Bryan would use the rope and smack Styles over and over with it.



See Also
Backstage News On Why The Revival Requested Their WWE Release, Another Star Teases Wanting To Leave?

Bryan will defend his title against Styles at the Royal Rumble at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on January 27.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

Trending

Back To Top