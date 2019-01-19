Backstage News On Why The Revival Requested Their Release From WWE

Earlier this week, after their match with Lucha House Party on Monday night's episode of RAW, The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder asked for their release from WWE management, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. While The Revival requested their release, Meltzer added in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the release has not been granted yet. He noted that no releases are being granted to anyone asking for them "for obvious reasons."

Pro Wrestling Sheet is now reporting the reason for the request is not just based on their booking, but the booking of the entire tag division. The report says lack of direction, promos, and attention has become a point of frustration for Dash and Dawson.

Apparently, that frustration boiled over on Monday when their match against WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable wasn't featured on the show. Gallows and Anderson (who were initially considered major signings) and Authors of Pain are being looked at as other examples of notable teams not getting much TV time.

The Revival have been on the main roster since April 2017 and have yet to hold any WWE Championship gold. In comparison, the duo saw much more success in NXT, where they are two-time NXT Tag Team Champions, and won Year-End Awards for Tag Team of the Year and Match of the Year for their match against Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa in a 2-out-of-3 falls match for the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT TakeOver: Toronto.

The report also noted both sides have talked since Monday, but it's not clear if anything was resolved. Dash and Dawson also have a "decent amount of time" left on their contracts, meaning they may have to sit out awhile if WWE simply sends them home.

Earlier today, Sasha Banks and Dawson had a little back and forth on Twitter with Dawson saying, "Don't matter where we go, we're stealing the show."