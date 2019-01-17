WWE Tag Team Reportedly Asks For Their Release

After their match with Lucha House Party on Monday night's episode of RAW, "The Revival", Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder asked for their release from WWE management, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

As you can see in the video above, in storyline, The Revival have recently been outspoken regarding a "conspiracy theory" against them. They claim that, regardless of the effort they've shown and no matter what they do, there are numerous controversies that somehow keep them from finally winning tag team gold in the WWE.

The Revival have been on the main roster since April 2017 and have yet to hold any WWE Championship gold. In comparison, fellow NXT alumni and current WWE superstars, Authors of Pain, arrived on the main roster in April of 2018 and became the RAW Tag Team Champions later that same year.

Dawson & Wilder saw much more success in NXT, where they are two-time NXT Tag Team Champions, and won Year-End Awards for Tag Team of the Year and Match of the Year for their match against Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa in a 2-out-of-3 falls match for the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT TakeOver: Toronto.

While The Revival requested their release, Meltzer added in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the release has not been granted yet. He noted that no releases are being granted to anyone asking for them "for obvious reasons."

As previously noted, WWE superstars Maria and Mike Kanellis have also requested a release from WWE management, per Pro Wrestling Sheet.