Maria Kanellis Calls Out The Revival For Going After ROH Star On Twitter

Over the weekend, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Matt Taven cracked a joke to Scott Dawson about a possible new shirt design featuring "conspiracy" on it. Currently, The Revival are in a storyline where Dash and Dawson have lost to WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Bobby Roode in controversial fashion. Last week, Dawson was rolled up for the loss, despite his foot obviously touching the bottom rope.

For Taven and his Kingdom cohorts, TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia, they have run a conspiracy angle for awhile where they feel they've been held down as a group by ROH. Dawson didn't appreciate the joke and commented back, "Thanks, brotha. Since you almost cost our whole 2012 tryout a job because you stole tanning lotion, I thought you'd be the last person to accuse someone of stealing something."

Both tweets were quickly deleted, but below is a screenshot of the conversation.

At last night's ROH Honor Reigns Supreme, Taven and O'Ryan would pull off The Revival's finisher, Shatter Machine, during their match against Delirious, Shane "Hurricane" Helms, and Luchasaurus. Wilder would then tweet Taven about the move and refer back to what Taven apparently did at their WWE tryout.

Hey @MattTaven, decent execution. Even better considering how many messages you sent Dawson BEGGING him to take down the tweet about you stealing tanning lotion while at a WWE tryout. Stealers gonna steal. https://t.co/5W48Ek2Tcl — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) January 14, 2019

Current WWE 205 Live Star and former Kingdom member, Maria Kanellis, then wrote to Wilder, "I've made a lot of mistakes and had to pay dearly for them. I don't know what you are trying to prove, but I know from experience that our business is a very small world. Be careful who you step on on the way up the ladder because they will be the same people you pass on the way down."

I've made a lot of mistakes and had to pay dearly for them. I don't know what you are trying to prove but I know from experience that our business is a very small world. Be careful who you step on on the way up the ladder b/c they will be the same people you pass on the way down. https://t.co/xOPiYCJo3b — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) January 14, 2019

Wilder's response to Kanellis was brief.