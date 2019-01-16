Two WWE Stars Reportedly Recently Requested Release

Mike and Maria Kanellis have requested a release from WWE, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. The report stated they're not happy with how they've been utilized in WWE and made the decision to ask for a release a couple weeks ago.

The duo debuted for WWE at Money in the Bank in June of 2017, initially going to SmackDown.

Maria announced she was pregnant in September of that same year. Mike would later overcome an addiction to prescription drugs that he'd dealt with for years.

Mike would eventually be moved to the RAW brand, where he'd appear mostly on Main Event or at WWE live events, rarely getting much TV time.

In October of last year, he and Maria made their debuts on 205 Live with his most recent match being on December 4, teaming up with TJP in a losing effort against Kalisto and Lince Dorado.