Backstage News On WWE Pushing Tag Team Division, The Hardys Contracts Expiring Soon, The Revival

WWE officials are reportedly looking to revive the tag team division, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE tag teams have been told that they would be receiving a big push soon, apparently to counter All Elite Wrestling, who will be putting a major focus on tag teams.

The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder were even told that they would be the face of the division. As noted, Dawson and Wilder's WWE contracts do not expire until April 2020. They recently asked for their releases because they're serious about doing the best work they can do, and the feeling was that won't happen in WWE because the company isn't focused on tag teams. That looks to be changing now.

This week's RAW indicated that Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins may be getting back together to work the division. The Authors of Pain will be away from the division for several months due to Akam's leg injury.

On a related note, the contracts for Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy will expire in WrestleMania 35 season but the feeling is that they are staying for at least one more year. The brothers signed a two-year deal in 2017 with a third-year option. It's believed WWE will pick that option up now. The option does include a significant pay raise for the third year. Matt has been teasing his return to action after taking some time off to heal in 2018.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

