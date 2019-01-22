Backstage Notes From Tonight's WWE SmackDown, Indie Wrestler Working SmackDown?, RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Oklahoma City.

- Erick Rowan is backstage for tonight's WWE SmackDown in Wichita, Kansas, according to PWInsider. It was recently reported that The Bludgeon Brothers would be returning to action this month, or at least back on the road with WWE, but Luke Harper is not backstage for tonight's show. Rowan has been out of action since August 2018 with a biceps injury. Harper was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Monday.

- On a related note, Maria Kanellis and husband Mike Kanellis are also not backstage for tonight's tapings.

- Indie women's wrestler Taeler Hendrix indicated on Twitter that she will be at tonight's SmackDown in Wichita, perhaps working as an enhancement talent. Hendrix worked as a "Rosebud" for Adam Rose back in 2015, then attended a WWE tryout in 2015. She tweeted the following today: