Backstage Royal Rumble Note On Nikki Cross, Paul Heyman Praises Brock Lesnar, Candice LeRae's Gear

- Above is video of Paul Heyman talking to Dasha Fuentes after WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar retained over Finn Balor at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Heyman said we all got to witness history at the Rumble as Lesnar revised, rewrote and re-imagined the Bible itself. Heyman said if anyone has a problem with that, they can take it up with The Beast.

- People backstage were said to be "pleasantly surprised" by the big pop that Nikki Cross got in the women's Royal Rumble match last night, according to PWInsider. Cross entered at #8 and was eliminated third, by The IIconics.

- Candice LeRae paid tribute to the injured Tegan Nox with her ring gear for the women's Rumble Match, as seen below. LeRae entered at #17 and was eliminated by Ruby Riott, the 14th elimination in the match.