Backstage News On The Contract WWE Offered Dean Ambrose

As we previously reported, WWE confirmed that Dean Ambrose will be leaving the company when his contract expires in April. WWE sent Wrestling Inc. the following statement:

"Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April. We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE."



PWTorch first reported that Ambrose gave his notice to WWE as he's unhappy with his position and has been for some time. PWInsider reports that Ambrose officially gave his notice on Monday. According to PWInsider, the deal that was recently offered was a five-year contract worth a little more than seven figures per year.

While some talents knew of the potential exit, word started to get around after last night's RAW in Phoenix, which saw Ambrose lose to Seth Rollins before getting attacked by Nia Jax. Word is that last night's loss to Rollins was designed to be the end of their feud.

Regarding Ambrose turning down the big money from WWE, a source described it to PWInsider as Ambrose being able to "do what he wants" because he has made good money while with WWE and he doesn't live an expensive lifestyle.