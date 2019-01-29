Dean Ambrose Responds To Nia Jax Hitting Him On WWE RAW (Video)

As seen in the video above, Dean Ambrose was interviewed after his segment with Nia Jax and Tamina on last night's WWE RAW. For those who missed it, Ambrose was about to cut a promo on WWE RAW after a loss to Seth Rollins, however, Tamina and Nia Jax interrupted him. After a standoff between the two, Ambrose would go to leave the ring and Jax would connect with a forearm that sent him tumbling through the ropes.

Ambrose explained to WWE that he and Tamina have shared many drinks over the years, and he doesn't understand why she's been associating herself with Jax. Ambrose drew the conclusion that Jax's attack was an accident of sorts, assuming she fell and knocked in to him.

"I have spent a lot of time and drank a lot of cocktails with Tamina over the years," Ambrose said. "Great woman. I'm going to give her the benefit of the doubt here, I don't know why she's fraternizing with this Nia Jax.

"I'm going to assume that Nia simply tripped and fell in to me, and was not trying to start some physical altercation with me, a man. Because that's insane, right? So, I'm going to accept her, what I assume is an apology is what she was yelling at me from the ring as I was being escorted away by referees. Like I would do something. Can you imagine? I'm going to accept her apology. And we're all good."

It will be interesting to see how this storyline between Jax, Tamina and Ambrose further develops with WrestleMania season upon us. As we reported earlier today, Dean Ambrose gave his notice to WWE and is not set to re-sign with the company when his contract expires after WrestleMania 35, according to PWTorch's Wade Keller. The possibility remains that he could leave the company sooner if there are no plans for him.

Ambrose has reportedly been frustrated with his character development and it's reached his breaking point. The report also says that he was offered a new contract a few weeks ago with a significant pay raise, but instead of negotiating, Ambrose rejected the deal. Even in a meeting with Vince McMahon, Ambrose still wouldn't budge.

It is unknown what Ambrose's plans after WWE are or if his wife, RAW commentator Renee Young, will leave the company alongside him.

Daniel Yanofsky contributed to this article.