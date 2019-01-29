Breaking News: Dean Ambrose Gives Notice To WWE

Dean Ambrose has given his notice to WWE, according to PWTorch's Wade Keller. He is not set to re-sign with the company when his contract expires after WrestleMania 35 in April. There is also the possibility that he could be leaving sooner if there are no plans for him.

Ambrose has reportedly been frustrated with his character development for some time now. According to the report, he recently reached his breaking point. The report goes on to say that he was offered a new contract a few weeks ago with a significant pay raise. Instead of negotiating, Ambrose told management that he was rejecting the new deal this past weekend, including directly to Vince McMahon in a meeting.

It is unknown at this moment if he plans to sign with AEW or if his wife, RAW commentator Renee Young, will be leaving too.

When asked by The Torch, a member of the WWE roster stated that while Ambrose is impossible to read, he "hates hokey sh-t", which has been a part of his run with the company for years. It was reported that Ambrose's intentions were known to a select few members of the WWE roster.

Since returning from injury a few months ago, Ambrose has been in a feud with Seth Rollins, adding a more unstable aspect to his character. Many of his promos have involved blaming the audience. After winning the Intercontinental Championship last December, he lost it quickly after to Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match earlier this month. He had a lackluster appearance at the Royal Rumble and this past Monday on RAW, Ambrose lost to Rollins and was ejected from the ring by Nia Jax and Tamina.

Ambrose made his main roster debut in 2012 as a member of The Shield. Since then, he has become a Grand Slam Champion, winning the WWE Title along with three Intercontinental Title reigns and one United States Title reign.

Source: PWTorch

Charles Maynard, Jonathan Cabrera and @MikeyRovellada contributed to this article.