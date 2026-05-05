WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Fatu Announces Departure From Indie Promotion & School

After a Hall of Fame career, Rikishi Fatu opted to give back to the pro wrestling industry by starting up a wrestling school, KnokX Pro Academy, alongside his cousin, Reno Anoa'i. While the school continues to operate 17 years after it's establishment, Rikishi recently took to social media to announce that he's parted ways with the academy.

"Love and respect KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy. As I take my leave, I appreciate your understanding and respect for my decision to rest now. KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy," Fatu posted on X.

Per the school's website, Reno has largely led training while Rikishi and fellow WWE alumni Gangrel and Orlando Jordan have contributed and helped refine the training process. It's unclear how Rikishi's departure will end up affecting the school. Last year, KnokX Pro was at the center of the Raja Jackson controversy, where the son of UFC legend "Rampage" Jackson brutally attacked one of the school's wrestlers, Syko Sid. After the controversy broke, Knox Pro quietly removed the affiliation between itself and the "WWE ID" program.

In the past, Rikishi has expressed concerns about the sheer number of wrestling schools emerging across the United States. The veteran notably questioned some trainers' legitimacy, suggesting that many may only be in it for the money.