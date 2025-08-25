Knokx Pro Has Removed WWE ID Affiliation From Its Branding

The California-based wrestling school and promotion co-founded by Rikishi, Knokx Pro, has quietly stripped its social media of any WWE affiliation, removing the "WWE ID" branding from headers and bios as of this afternoon, according to PWInsider. The move appears to signal a severing of ties between WWE and the academy, which has been under intense scrutiny following the violent incident involving Raja Jackson last weekend.

On August 23, Raja Jackson, a 25-year-old and son of former UFC champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, launched a brutal and unsanctioned attack on wrestler Stuart "Syko Stu" Smith during a Knokx Pro live event in Los Angeles. The confrontation, streamed on Kick, stemmed from a backstage misunderstanding where Smith reportedly struck Jackson with a beer can. Jackson, who has no professional wrestling training, was then urged to "get payback" in the ring.

What followed shocked both fans and peers. Jackson lifted Smith into a slam and proceeded to deliver more than 20 unanswered punches to his head, leaving the wrestler unconscious. Smith was hospitalized with severe injuries, including broken facial bones and several lost teeth. Knokx Pro issued a statement condemning the incident as "a selfish, irresponsible act of violence," while the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed it is investigating. Potential charges could range from assault to attempted murder, though no arrest has been made as of August 25.

Quinton Jackson publicly apologized for his son's actions, attributing them to inexperience and a recent concussion, while Kick swiftly banned Raja's account. Across the wrestling community, outrage poured in, with calls for accountability and legal consequences.

As of now, WWE has not responded to requests for comment regarding its relationship with Knokx Pro. However, the removal of branding marks a significant development, suggesting the company has opted to quietly distance itself from the controversy.

