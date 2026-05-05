Backstage Report On Original Creative Plans For LA Knight Following WWE WrestleMania

It was just a few weeks ago that LA Knight found himself in a prime position at WrestleMania 42, wrestling the opening match of Night One alongside The Usos as they defeated Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and IShowSpeed. But since WrestleMania 42, Knight has been out of sight and out of mind on WWE programming, wrestling no matches and notably being absent from any storylines, leading to many wondering what was going on with the former US Champion.

Now some answers have emerged. BodySlam+ reports that Knight wasn't supposed to be absent from WWE TV during this period, as the promotion had planned for Knight to have a short program with GUNTHER. The feud was ultimately scrapped, however, with GUNTHER instead being moved into a program with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on "SmackDown," thus leaving Knight in the wind.

There is no word on if there are any plans for Knight beyond the GUNTHER feud, though it was stressed that remains with WWE. To that point, it was noted that Knight remains "in the mix with WWE right now," including throwing out the first pitch at a Minnesota Twins game this past weekend in order to promote SummerSlam, which will be held in Minnesota this August.

Knight's absence comes at a semi-chaotic time for WWE and its roster following the announcement of over 20 cuts nearly two weeks ago, and the announcement of further cuts this past Saturday in the former of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa. Despite the upheaval, Knight has never been rumored among those being let go by WWE, nor has he been connected to reports that several WWE were asked to re-negotiate their contracts in order to take pay cuts.