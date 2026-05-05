WWE HOFer Kevin Nash On Hulk Hogan Documentary: 'Made Me Really F***ing Sad'

In 1996, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall changed the face of WCW and established pro wrestling's most dominant stable: The New World Order. Across their years in storylines together, Hogan formed real friendships with both Nash and Hall, making the loss of his two former stablemates weigh heavily on the surviving Nash.

In light of the recent four-part "Hulk Hogan: Real American" Netflix documentary, Nash shared his feelings on the series and his appearance in it.

"It made me really f***ing sad," the veteran admitted during an episode of his "Kliq THIS" podcast.

Nash was then asked if the series portrayed Hogan in a fair light, and while he agrees it does, he took issue with one specific part that made him come across as a jerk. Nash says he claims in the documentary that when he first saw Hulk Hogan, he thought "I'm bigger than him, I'm better looking, I'm more athletic, f***, I can definitely do this." Nash said it comes off like he's "almost shunning" Hogan.

"I say that and then ... it goes into the fact that I would never have gotten into this business, had I not seen Hulk Hogan live, and what an impact [he had on me]," he said.

Nash also admitted that his quotes are likely hard to navigate, as he's always going on profanity-filled tirades while speaking. "I think I'm the leader in throwing f-bombs, and I've got like three clips," he said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq THIS" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.