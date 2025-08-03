WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Details His First Time Meeting Hulk Hogan

WWE legend Kevin Nash has remembered the first time that he saw Hulk Hogan, and his initial reaction to seeing him.

Nash and Hogan became good buddies when they were teamed together in the nWo in WCW, a few years after they were briefly together in WWE. Nash, on his "Kliq This" podcast, reminisced about the time he was signed by WWE in 1993, and going up to Vince McMahon's house. He recalled how WWE flew him to Albany, New York, the very next day, where he was to interfere in Shawn Michaels' match with Marty Jannetty. As he was being escorted to the locker room, he got a glimpse of Hogan in one of the rooms, which was his first sight of him in the flesh.

"As I'm walking down the hallway to the locker room, one of the agents, I want to think it was Chief, grabbed me and was going to take me to meet Shawn [Michaels]. And I just remembered that the doors were painted blue to the locker rooms and the walls were white with like a blue stripe and a yellow stripe or something," Nash said. "I just remember I kind of looked, and to my right, the first room I looked in was Hogan, and Hogan was standing there. Jimmy [Hart] was in there. Brutus [Beefcake] was in there. I don't remember seeing anybody else, but I remember that was the first time that I saw Hulk behind the curtain. And back then, he went on fourth. So, I didn't say, 'Hey, what's up?' Nothing, you know? But I was just like, 'Oh, sh*t man. That's Hulk Hogan.'"

Nash and Hogan didn't get to wrestle in WWE, but the duo — along with Scott Hall — formed the nWo in WCW a few years later, which was a pivotal moment in the careers of all three men.