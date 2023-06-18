Kevin Nash On How The Early Days Of The NWO Came Together In WCW

The professional wrestling industry memorably underwent a boom period in the mid- to late-1990s. A huge part of kicking off that uptick in business was the rise of the NWO in WCW. Speaking on his podcast, "Kliq This," NWO founding member Kevin Nash described how the group first came together.

"We had like eight or nine weeks, whatever it was, that Scott [Hall] and I were showing up," Nash said. "[For] Bash at the Beach, we made the match — the three-on-three — and from there, we had a couple of weeks where we teased who was the third man, which was huge, you know? And of course anybody but Hulk wouldn't have been as special." Nash also talked about how incredible it was that the timing had worked out that allowed himself and Hall to leave WWE for WCW at the same time Hogan was available to return. The WWE Hall of Famer then recalled Bischoff pitching the NWO idea for the first time.

"He came to my house and he stayed like a day or two," Nash stated. The former WWE star recalled having Bischoff over for dinner at his home one night, while the next night the two went out to a "gentleman's club" to have some drinks and discuss Bischoff's idea for Nash and Hall's WCW introduction.