Roman Reigns Delivers Post-Raw Promo Promising Better Outcome At WWE Backlash

Since his feud with CM Punk began at the start of the year, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns has found himself either putting people through tables or getting put through them himself. That was the case again last night when Reigns had a contract signing with his cousin, and Backlash opponent, Jacob Fatu. Fed up with Reigns insulting him, Fatu instigated a brawl, and ultimately put Reigns in the Tongan Death Grip before sending him through a table to bring "Raw" to a close.

Fortunately for Reigns, it appears his pride was hurt more than anything else. After "Raw" went off the air, X user Your Original Tribal Chief captured footage of Reigns back on his feet in the ring, observing the wreckage that Fatu caused. Reigns then proceeded to cut a passionate promo, promising that Fatu wouldn't be delivering a repeat performance at Backlash.

"I've held my ground in this company for too long, and I ain't letting it go just yet!" Reigns said. "In Tampa, that's where we have to hold it down. But here in Omaha, this is where we realize what has to happen. At Backlash, I'm whooping Jacob's ass. At Backlash, it's 'And still!' At Backlash, you're looking at the Head of the Table and the Tribal Chief above all."

#WWERaw May 4, 2026 After Jacob Fatu's grabs table toss, Roman Reigns had something to say... Roman Reigns after #WWERaw he had a lot to say Off-Air ☝️🏽 pic.twitter.com/YFWtinYi7a — Your Original Tribal Chief (@original_tribal) May 5, 2026

Having just won the World Heavyweight Championship from Punk at WrestleMania, Reigns has been considered the odds on favorite to defeat Fatu and retain the championship on Saturday. However, some have wondered if a shock title change to Fatu could happen after it was revealed that Reigns had been removed from previously scheduled dates in June, reportedly because he wouldn't be participating at the Night of Champions PLE in late June.