Former Sportsnet Host Announces She's Joined WWE NXT Broadcast Team

WWE has added a new member to its broadcast team, as Canadian sports host Emily Agard revealed that she has officially signed with the company.

After spending over four years working for Sportsnet, one of Canada's largest sports networks, Agard is taking her broadcasting and hosting experience to "WWE NXT."

"Dreams do come true! SO excited and beyond grateful to be joining the @WWE broadcast team. If you know me, you know this has been a huge goal of mine and an absolute dream. I love wrestling. Cannot wait to dive right in. Let's get to work!"

Dreams do come true! SO excited and beyond grateful to be joining the @WWE broadcast team. If you know me, you know this has been a huge goal of mine and an absolute dream. I love wrestling. Cannot wait to dive right in. Let's get to work! @WWENXT 🎤💪 pic.twitter.com/7IJPbOo8ea — Emily Agard (@emilyagard) April 30, 2026

Agard becomes the fourth on-air TV personality from Sportsnet to join WWE, following Canadian broadcasters such as Renee Paquette, Arda Ocal and Jackie Redmond. Agard has not been shy when it comes to her WWE fandom, having often been vocal about the product on social media and was seen attending tapings of "NXT" earlier this year. Additionally, when Montreal hosted the Elimination Chamber in 2023 from the Bell Centre, Agard served as a Social Media Ambassador for the event where she was featured on both WWE and Sportsnet's digital channels.

At Sportsnet, Agard was responsible for reporting on the Toronto Blue Jays and often the host for many programs such as "Misplays of the Month" and "Plays of the Month." Before WWE moved to Netflix in Canada at the beginning of 2025, Sportsnet exclusively held the company's programming rights for 10 years.