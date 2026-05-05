Charlotte Flair Identifies WWE Backlash Match She Believes Will 'Steal The Show'

This upcoming Saturday, WWE Backlash will take place from the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, and even though she's not scheduled for a match at the event so far, Charlotte Flair has revealed which match she's looking forward to watching the most this weekend in a recent interview with "ESPN."

"Definitely IYO [SKY] versus Asuka. I have a lot of history with Asuka. I ended her undefeated streak, but with IYO being a part of Damage CTRL with Asuka for the last two years. I think they're going to steal the show. Honestly, that's the match I'm looking forward to most."

Last month, it was initially believed that Asuka and IYO SKY would clash at WrestleMania, but it was later reported that the match was being moved to Backlash despite both women feuding with each other for several weeks. Additionally, Asuka's former Kabuki Warriors partner Kairi Sane played an integral part in the storyline between both competitors, as she was aligned with the "Empress Of Tomorrow," but still cared about the friendship she built with SKY in Damage CTRL. That said, Sane was included in WWE's post-WrestleMania talent cuts after asking for her release in order to return to her home country of Japan, though fans have been vocal about wanting her to return to the company.

Elsewhere on the card, Jacob Fatu will challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Title, Trick Williams will look to retain the United States Title against Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins will go one-on-one with Bron Breakker, and Kit Wilson will team up with The Miz against Danhausen and a mystery partner.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ESPN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.