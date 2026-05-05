Becky Lynch Calls Out Sol Ruca After WWE Raw Encounter: 'She Makes Me Want To Puke'

Last night, Sol Ruca was seconds away from signing a contract to officially become a member of the "WWE Raw" roster before she was rudely interrupted by Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. "The Man" stormed down to the ring and complained to "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce that she was promised a "celebration of greatness," but the allotted time was instead given to Ruca for her contract signing. After being frustrated with Lynch's antics, Ruca claimed that the entire locker room believes the champion is a "rude, big headed b***h," which prompted "The Irish Lass Kicker" to throw a punch at the former "WWE NXT" star, but she accidentally hit Pearce instead.

Lynch would then eat a Sol Snatcher from Ruca, leading her to take to social media last night to voice her dissatisfaction with the newcomer and stated that she has nothing but respect for Pearce.

"Did she say her name was Sol Puka? Well she makes me want to puke okay? Attacking me out of nowhere, doing nothing, absolutely nothing. I went out there to have a very civil conversation with my good friend Adam Pearce, who by the way I would never harm in any way ever, no. I've never said a bad word against Adam Pearce, I respect him immeasurably. I was trying to reach. I'm very strong, sometimes I don't know my own strength but I was trying to reach to see that contract, because sometimes there can be hidden things in the contract. You want to make sure she's not getting a title shot or something ... now I'm in hot water with Pearce which I would never, we've always had just such great relationship."

In regard to the events of this evenings #WWERaw ... pic.twitter.com/Zrr9EZYaJH — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 5, 2026

During Lynch's multiple Intercontinental Title reigns, she's continued to work with younger talent in hopes of elevating them on the women's roster, and Ruca seems to be next in line to enter a feud with the Irish star.