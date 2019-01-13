Batista & Titus O'Neil Reunite (Photo), No New WWE NXT UK This Week, Superstars Vs. The WWE Universe

- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video, featuring Superstars vs. the Universe.

- There will be no new episode of WWE NXT UK this week on the WWE Network this Wednesday. The NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event is scheduled to air at 3pm ET in the usual timeslot. As noted, NXT UK will tape more episodes at Royal Rumble Axxess during the weekend of January 25.

See Also WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool Full Report

- As noted, Titus O'Neil indicated this week that he was headed to Hollywood to possibly do some movie work with good friend Batista. Titus tweeted the following this weekend after the two Superstars reunited.

He wrote, "No matter if we're home in @CityofTampa or Out in Hollywood me and My brother @DaveBautista make time for each other, Uplift,Encourage,Support and Motivate one another and LOVE EACH OTHER!! Thanks for being a Friend and A Brother for Years!! Love ya. #DreamChaser"

You can see the tweet and Batista's reply below: