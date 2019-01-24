Becky Lynch And The Miz React To Oscar Nominees, Oney Lorcan And Danny Burch (Videos), Vince Russo

- This week's WWE NXT episode saw Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan pick up a win over Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel. Above is video from the match and below is video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Burch and Lorcan after the match. Burch talks about how the win is satisfying as they beat the self-proclaimed most technical & strongest tag team of NXT, and NXT UK. Lorcan says he hopes NXT General Manager William Regal was watching because they proved they are the best tag team of both NXT brands.

- Former WCW World Champion Vince Russo turns 58 years old today. Also, today would have been the 54th birthday of former ECW Champion Mike Awesome and the 77th birthday of NWA Hall of Famer Gary Hart.

- Becky Lynch and The Miz say they were snubbed. As seen below, the co-stars of WWE Studios' The Marine 6 movie reacted to the announcement on nominees for the Oscars this year. Miz wrote "No...no they are not." in response to a headline that said this year's nominees are surprisingly good.