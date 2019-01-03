Becky Lynch On JR Helping Her Get Signed By WWE, WWE Stars Give 2019 Resolutions (Video), WWE Stock

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "Pop Question" series with various Superstars giving their New Year's resolutions for 2019. The video features Samoa Joe, Renee Young, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, The Singh Brothers, Alexa Bliss, The Miz, Mandy Rose, Bayley and Mustafa Ali.

Miz says his resolution is to be the best dad possible while The IIconics want to climb Mount Everest. Bliss wants to work out more and Rose wants to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. Bayley wants to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Sasha Banks.

- WWE stock was down 1.47% today, closing at $73.10 per share. Today's high was $75.25 and the low was $71.73.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is celebrating his 67th birthday today. Becky Lynch took to Twitter and wished JR a Happy Birthday, also revealing that he was one of the people that brought her to WWE. Ross was released by WWE in September 2013 and Lynch was signed in April of that year.

Lynch wrote, "Happy birthday, JR. You were one of the people who hired me and saw something in me before anyone did! Hope you have a great day."