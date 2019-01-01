Becky Lynch On Teaming With John Cena, News On Asuka's Royal Rumble Challenger, WWE SmackDown Stats

- It looks like SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka will defend against Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch or Carmella at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view later this month, or a combination of those Superstars. This week's blue brand show featured a backstage segment with Triple H asking Asuka who should be her next challenger. They were interrupted by Flair, Lynch and Carmella, seen in the video above. Triple H told them that he would let everyone know when the McMahon family made a decision on Asuka's next challenger. Lynch vs. Asuka was previously announced for the Rumble but plans were changed and WWE nixed the match.

- The WWE Stats page noted that 83 different people competed on SmackDown in 2018. It was also noted that 27 people made their blue brand in-ring debuts in 2018, including Nikki Cross and Mustafa Ali. This was the most SmackDown debuts since 2012.

- The highlight of the first SmackDown episode of 2019 was Becky Lynch interrupting John Cena's return promo, then teaming with him to defeat Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega in mixed tag team action. Becky took to Twitter after the show and said Cena is welcome back on her show anytime.

She wrote, "That was a pleasure @JohnCena. You're welcome back on my show anytime"

Below is Becky's full tweet along with videos from their interactions on SmackDown: