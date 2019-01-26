Becky Lynch Talks First Royal Rumble Match, WWE Power Rankings, Unexpected Rumble Eliminations

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring unexpected Royal Rumble eliminations from friendly WWE Stars. The group included: Nikki Bella sending Brie out, Roman Reigns outsmarting Seth Rollins, and Daniel Bryan sending out Team Hell No partner, Kane.

- In the video below, Becky Lynch spoke about being involved in last year's Women's Royal Rumble and gave some of her thoughts on what it's like being in that match.

"I came in at number two, and I was the second longest lasting," Lynch said." For anybody that it's their first time entering this year, you gotta keep your head on a swivel. You never know who's going to come in next, you never know what snakes are coming up behind you. You just always have to be aware."

For @BeckyLynchWWE, competing in the #RoyalRumble Match for the first time was a dream come true. pic.twitter.com/1R7vvQCjwK — WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2019

- WWE posted this week's Power Rankings. Starting at number five: Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, and at number one, Sasha Banks. On this week's RAW, Banks teamed up with Bayley to defeat Natalya and WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Banks forced Natalya to tap out to the bank statement. Rousey will be defending her title against "The Boss" at Sunday's Royal Rumble.