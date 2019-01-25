Sasha Banks Says Constant WWE Creative Changes In 2018 Made It Difficult To Build Momentum

As previously noted, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks was recently a guest on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness. Among many other interesting topics, Banks discussed becoming closer to her Boss 'N' Hug Connection tag team partner, Bayley, since she joined Banks on WWE's main roster. Additionally, Banks talked about WWE creative changes throwing her and Bayley for a loop in 2018. Also, Banks talked about sneaking around backstage at WWE Monday Night RAW to see the new WWE Women's Tag Team Championship belts.

According to Banks, she did not travel with Bayley till 'The Huggable One' made it up to WWE's main roster from NXT. Moreover, 'The Boss' said that she has grown closer to Bayley since their NXT days.

"Yes, she makes my life so much easier," Banks said of Bayley. "I'm a morning person and she's a night person, so our schedules don't really match up in the morning. I'm like, 'get up! It's time to go' and she's like, 'let me sleep for one more hour!' We're working on it." Banks continued, "I feel like me and Bayley are like best friends, but down in NXT, we didn't travel together. I had a whole different car, so it wasn't until she got called up to the main roster that we became even closer. And I really think that it's due to our match down at NXT TakeOver [Brooklyn]. There was just so much magic [in that match] that I'm like, 'wow, this girl is supposed to be in my life for a purpose' and we really found out how much we're pretty much like twins but opposite traveling on the road and learning so much about each other because we have the same dreams and the same goal."

During the interview, Banks claimed that she is looking forward to 2019 because constant creative changes in 2018 made it difficult to build any momentum.

"All of last year, I feel like our career was kind of like at a standpoint where we weren't really doing much, where we were told one thing and the next week, it was something else. We thought we would be facing each other, and then they stopped that. So we were like, 'alright, if they're going to make us a tag team, let's be the best tag team we could possibly be' where we were training together; we're watching tape together; we're getting matching [ring] gear just to be told that they weren't going to have the [women's tag team] titles. And then, the next thing you know, they're introducing the titles." Banks continued, "there are so many dreams and so many goals that we stay up late on the road just talking about how we're going to achieve them all."

On the prospect of Team Hug Life winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, Banks expressed her excitement before admitting that she and Bayley snuck into gorilla position to see the new straps before anyone else.

"I'm smiling ear to ear just thinking about it. Gosh, yeah, I get so giddy! Ahh! It's so crazy. I can't even think about it or I'll get too giddy. Just seeing the titles, me and Bayley snuck in gorilla just to look at them first and to touch them. I'm like, 'this is real!' I just can't believe things are real. It's so incredible." Banks added, "yes, they're beautiful!"

For the benefit of those with flash photography, check out the podcast here or in the audio player below. if you use any of the quotations that appear in this article, please credit E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness