Becky Lynch Wardrobe Malfunction Garners Mainstream Press, Mojo Rawley Storyline, Nia Jax - R-Truth

- It looks like WWE could have a singles push planned for Mojo Rawley. WWE aired this video on last night's RAW with Rawley talking to himself about his failures. WWE says Mojo will reveal who he really is soon.

- For those who missed Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka at the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, the screen went black for just a second due to a wardrobe malfunction from Lynch. The slip is receiving mainstream media attention this week, including from Fox News and The New York Post.

- WWE posted this video with an alternate look at Nia Jax attacking R-Truth to steal his #30 spot in the men's Royal Rumble match on Sunday: