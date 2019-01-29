Wrestling Inc.

WWE Universal Title Match Confirmed For WrestleMania 35

By Marc Middleton | January 29, 2019

WWE has confirmed that Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins will challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Below is the current card:

WWE Universal Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

RAW Women's Title Match
Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey (c)



