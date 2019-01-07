Beth Phoenix - Kairi Sane On The E&C Show (Video), Gene Okerlund Trivia, Paul Heyman - Brock Lesnar

- As noted, tonight's new episode of The Edge & Christian Show on the WWE Network will feature Tommy Dreamer, The Boogeyman and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Above is a preview clip with Phoenix channeling another WWE Hall of Famer, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, as she faces off with WWE NXT Superstar Kairi Sane.

- In a bit of trivia on WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund, the WWE Stats page noted that Gene is the only Hall of Famer in history to compete in his first televised WWE match after he was inducted. Gene was inducted in 2006 and then made his official WWE in-ring debut on SmackDown in 2012, teaming with current SmackDown Tag Team Champion Sheamus to defeat Alberto Del Rio and current WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

Okerlund did with mix it up with other Hall of Famers back in 1984 when he teamed with Hulk Hogan to defeat Mr. Fuji and George "The Animal" Steele but WWE did not count it as a televised match for his in-ring record because it was not shown on TV in its entirety when it originally happened. As noted, Hogan will be on RAW tonight to pay tribute to Gene, who passed away at the age of 76 this past Wednesday.

- Paul Heyman tweeted the following last night, noting that a 5 star steakhouse in Orlando stayed open late for he and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Heyman and Lesnar will return to WWE TV on tonight's RAW, along with Royal Rumble opponent Braun Strowman.

Heyman wrote, "Super late night strategy session in Orlando with the reigning defending undisputed @WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Brrrrrrrrrrrrock Lesnar. Even in a 5 star steakhouse that graciously stayed open late just for us, The Beast deserves a proper introduction!"

Heyman's Twitter replies were full of jokes about how Lesnar didn't show up to the meeting as he's not featured in the photo that was included.