Bianca Belair Talks Origin Of Her Ring Name, Favorite WWE Tag Teams, Facing Shayna Baszler

Bianca Belair did an interview with the Miami Herald to discuss the origins of her ring name, her ring gear, and the upcoming title match against NXT Women's Champion, Shayna Baszler. Here are some of the highlights:

Origin of "Bianca Belair":

"The name actually originated from my actual real name. My actual real name is Bianca Blair. Growing up, people always told me my name had a ring to it. People always remembered my name and so I wanted to think of something that was very similar to it. I just stuck an 'E' between the 'B' and the 'L,' made it from Bianca Blair to Bianca Belair. That's where that name came from."

Her favorite ring gear and about the lip print:

"Pretty much anything that stands out. Anything that is shiny. I like to go out there and perform my best. I like to be the best, I like to shine, I like to be in the spotlight, so I like anything that sparkles. Anything that glitters, that's why I'm into rhinestones. Superstars wear sequins, so I wear sequins and rhinestones. That's where my whole gear comes from. The lip print that just highlights my femininity. I pride myself on being an athlete and I have muscles, but at the same time I am a woman and my muscles make me empowered as a woman. My lip print is just my step on everything, every time I step in the ring."

Upcoming match with NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix:

"All I can that I am 100% ready. As an athlete my whole life I have been taught to always stay prepared, so I never have to get ready. I've been ready for this. I've been begging for this match. Basically begging for the title opportunity and now I have it. Going in I know that Shayna, she comes from a great background. She's coming in with a whole other skill set that I know absolutely nothing about it. At the same time, I think about it, I walked in the Performance Center two and a half years ago knowing absolutely nothing about what I was getting myself into and look how quickly I've caught on. I'm going into this match 100% confident that I'm coming out with the NXT Women's Championship."

Favorite female/male tag team:

"In the women's division right now, I'm a fan of the IIconics. As far as the male, of course, I have to go with the Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)."

Belair also talked about who she thought was faster: her or her husband, Montez Ford. You can listen to the whole interview in the above video.

