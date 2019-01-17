Wrestling Inc.

Big Title Match Announced For WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix"

By Marc Middleton | January 17, 2019

Johnny Gargano vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Ricochet is now official for the NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" event.

See Also
WWE NXT Results (1/16): Johnny Gargano In Action, Keith Lee Takes On Kassius Ohno, Bianca Belair

"Takeover: Phoenix" takes place on Saturday, January 26 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena during WWE Royal Rumble weekend. Below is the current announced card:

NXT Title Match
Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

NXT Women's Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler (c)

NXT North American Title Match
Johnny Gargano vs. Ricochet (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match
The War Raiders vs. The Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly (c)

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

Most Popular

Back To Top