Bobby Lashley On Facing Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 35, Sonya Deville And Mandy Rose Video, Stock

- Above is video of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville hyping their spots in the 2019 women's Royal Rumble match. Deville says they will be the last two standing in the match, meaning they're both going to WrestleMania 35.

- WWE stock was up 3.44% today, closing at $79.73 per share. Today's high was $81.34 and the low was $76.56.

- As noted, Bobby Lashley is among the Superstars now official for the 2019 men's Royal Rumble match. Lashley tweeted the following on the match and said he will win, then go on to defeat WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

Lashley wrote, "You're damn right I'm entering! 20 days til I win the #RoyalRumble 90 days til I defeat @BrockLesnar and become #UniversalChampion at #WrestleMania. What do you say, champ? @HeymanHustle"