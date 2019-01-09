Bobby Roode On WWE Stars Fighting For TV Time, $1 Million Contest From Diamond Dallas Page, Asuka

- WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is giving away $1 million in the new Positively Unstoppable Challenge from DDP Yoga. Page talks about the 16-week challenge in this new video. Full details are available at positivelyunstoppable.com.

- RAW Tag Team Champion Bobby Roode recently spoke with The Mirror in the UK and admitted the pressure is very much on in WWE as the Superstars vie to fill the limited number of TV hours that the company has to fill.

"It's one of those things, everyone wants that opportunity to show what they can do," Roode said. "But there are so many hours of television... I have been very fortunate to be at the forefront of that and be in storylines on Raw and Smackdown now. So it is competitive, but I think everybody has an understanding of how it works and how things are going - you have to be patient and stay positive. If you aren't on TV one week, hopefully the next week you'll have that opportunity to go out there, whether it be a five minute match or a backstage promo. You just have to make the best of every opportunity you get and hope something sticks."

- SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka took to Twitter last night and responded to the post-SmackDown warning from Becky Lynch ahead of their title match at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. You can see the full exchange below: