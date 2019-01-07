Kenny Omega Is Bobby Roode's Choice To Be In The WWE Royal Rumble Match

As seen in the video above, WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Bobby Roode had an interview with Planeta Wrestling to discuss a variety of topics. Among them, Roode mentioned how he hopes to see Kenny Omega appear in the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble match, as he believes Omega would be a monumental addition to the WWE roster.

Yesterday, it was announced through Tokyo Sports that Kenny Omega was departing from New Japan Pro Wrestling. Omega lost his IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13 and didn't make an appearance the following night at NJPW New Year Dash. His contract is reportedly over later this month and it had also been reported that WWE had made a fantastic offer in an effort to have Omega join their ranks.

Roode told Planeta Wrestling that if he had to choose one surprise entrant from an outside promotion to enter the Royal Rumble, he would pick Omega. Roode went on to compliment his fellow Canadian, saying that Omega's talent would greatly benefit WWE.

"Right now it seems like the stars in the business, the people I'm familiar with, are definitely in the WWE or quite possibly one of the 30 guys that are already in the match," Roode said. "But if you're looking for an outside guy, I don't know, it's gotta be Kenny Omega then. He's a fellow Canadian and a guy that, I think, has a lot of talent and would be a huge edition to this company. But who knows? We'll see what happens."

See Also Rumor Killer On Kenny Omega's WWE Contract Offer

Roode went on to discuss his current WWE Raw Tag Team Championship reign with Chad Gable. Roode believes that, regardless of whether the crowd considers him a heel or babyface character, he's very comfortable in his current position. Roode is confident that some of his best in-ring work is the result of this partnership with Gable.

"I just like being me, and whether the people love me or hate me, that's their own prerogative," Roode explained. "That's the beautiful thing about the WWE Universe, everybody has an opinion and everybody can cheer and boo. I just get put in situations where I can go out there and I can just perform at a high level, have a great match, have great opponents to be in the ring with and tell stories with, and I think that's the key for me. So I'm very comfortable right now and I feel like I'm doing some of my best work right now in the tag team with Chad."

You can listen to the full interview in the video above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Planeta Wrestling with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.