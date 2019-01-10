Bobby Roode's WrestleMania 35 Dream Match, Rare WWE UK Title Match Released (Video), Poppy - WWE NXT

- Above is a clip from a new WWE Network Hidden Gem addition, featuring WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retaining his title over Mark Andrews. The match was filmed at a WWE NXT live event on June 8, 2017 in Brighton, England. The full upload on the WWE Network runs for almost 15 minutes.

- RAW Tag Team Champion Bobby Roode recently spoke with Sky Sports and revealed that his WrestleMania 35 dream match for he and Chad Gable would be against The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder.

"I would love to have that opportunity to walk down that aisle a WrestleMania in a match for the Raw tag team championships," he said. "In recent weeks we've had some really good matches against The Revival. I'd hate to give them another reason to make them think they're better than they are, but they are a tremendous tag team. With the chemistry that we have together, with the right circumstances at WrestleMania I think we could blow the doors off that place."

Roode also commented on what kind of stipulation he would want for a match with The Revival on the grandest stage of them all. He said, "A two-out-of-three falls match or a tag team, iron man match. That would be amazing."

- Triple H revealed on Twitter that Poppy's "X" single is the official theme song for the NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" event that takes place during WWE Royal Rumble weekend. He tweeted the following promo for the latest NXT Loud artist: