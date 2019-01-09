Wrestling Inc.

Title Match Announced For WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix"

By Marc Middleton | January 09, 2019

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced The War Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong for the upcoming "Takeover: Phoenix" event.

See Also
WWE NXT Results (1/9): Bianca Belair Vs. Nikki Cross, Adam Cole Takes On EC3, Johnny Gargano

"Takeover: Phoenix" takes place on Saturday, January 26, 2019 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena during WWE Royal Rumble weekend. Below is the current announced card:

NXT Title Match
Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

NXT Women's Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match
The War Raiders vs. The Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly (c)

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool Live Coverage This Saturday

Impact Homecoming Results

Most Popular

Back To Top