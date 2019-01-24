Braun Strowman On Hoping For A Royal Rumble Spot, Mantaur Returning At Indie Show, Shayna Baszler

- Above is a lengthy new video package for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" match between Bianca Belair and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

- As noted, Braun Strowman recently spoke with The Asbury Park Press to promote his iPlay America appearance. You can read highlights from the interview at this link. Braun talked about returning to the Northeast for WrestleMania 35, and reiterated how he's hoping to be in Sunday's 30-man Royal Rumble match to secure a spot against Finn Balor or WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

"It's always an awesome opportunity to get to work in the Northeast. You know, that is WWE territory, that's where WWE made its name for itself all the years ago and the fans are just unbelievably passionate. So (I) always look forward to an opportunity to get up there and show the world what the Monster's capable of doing. Because the fans are so receptive to everything that I do, it makes it that much more fun," Strowman said. "So I'm definitely looking to get back in the chase of this thing, the Universal Championship — try my best to get into this Royal Rumble. Get in there and win that thing, and then whoever is the best man out of (challenger Finn) Balor and Brock and the Royal Rumble coming up, you never know, might be facing the Monster Among Men in the main event at WrestleMania."

- Former WWE star Mantaur will be returning to the ring at Joey Janela's Spring Break 3 event in New Jersey during WrestleMania 35 Weekend, which is sold out. One of the stranger gimmicks from the 90s, the half-man, half-bull Minotaur was played by Mike Halac. He debuted in January 1995 and made his last appearance in July of that year. Halac would go on to work for ECW and WWE at times but the gimmick was never brought back. Janela tweeted the following on Mantaur's return in April: