Braun Strowman Returns To Action, Vince McMahon On Finn Balor, Rezar On Main Event, Total Bellas

- Above is a preview for next week's Total Bellas episode with The Bella Trains training for their ring returns.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Oklahoma City for this week's Main Event episode:

* Rezar vs. Tyler Breeze

* Mojo Rawley vs. No Way Jose

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Braun Strowman returned to the ring on tonight's WWE RAW from OKC, his first match since undergoing elbow surgery in late November. He lost to Finn Balor by disqualification after interference from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Lesnar got involved during and after the match.

Strowman vs. Balor began after an opening segment with Vince McMahon, Strowman, Balor, Lesnar and Heyman. The segment saw Vince say he didn't believe Balor could beat Lesnar at the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, and anyone who does believe Balor can win, believes in fairy tales. Below are photos and videos from the segment and match: