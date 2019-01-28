Wrestling Inc.

Brock Lesnar Graphic Error At WWE Royal Rumble, WrestleMania Sign Raised At RAW (Video), WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | January 28, 2019

- WWE posted this video of the WrestleMania 35 sign being raised before tonight's post-Royal Rumble at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

- WWE stock was down 1.82% today, closing at $81.84 per share. Today's high was $82.57 and the low was $80.81.

- The LED board graphics at Chase Field billed WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at last night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. You can see the error in the photo below:


