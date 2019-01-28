Brock Lesnar - Vince McMahon Altercation Video, Hornswoggle - WWE Update, Becky Lynch Talks Mania 35

- Above is video of Kayla Braxton talking to Becky Lynch after last night's women's Royal Rumble win in Phoenix. Becky said she was disappointed with the loss to SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka but she saw an opportunity in the Rumble Match and she seized it. Becky said there was nothing that would keep her from the goal of main eventing WrestleMania 35 and that's where she's headed now.

- Hornswoggle's WWE Royal Rumble appearance was just a one-time deal, according to PWInsider. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is not back with the company.

- The new WWE 24 special on WrestleMania 34 includes a clip of Brock Lesnar throwing the WWE Universal Title at Vince McMahon in the Gorilla Position, following the match with Roman Reigns. Vince then yelled, "Hey a--hole!"

You can see the video below: