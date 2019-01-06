Brock Lesnar Vs. Braun Strowman Vs. Kane Full Match, Zelina Vega Gives NXT Star Props, WWE - IG

- Above is the full match of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kane at last year's Royal Rumble. Lesnar hit an F-5 on Kane to retain his title. At this year's rumble, Lesnar will defend his title against Strowman, both will be at this week's RAW.
- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The group included: Carmella, The Rock, Naomi, and Sonya Deville.
A good laugh at 40,000ft. Fl'in' back to Hawaii now to finish production on HOBBS & SHAW. Looked down at my plate and started to laugh at my plain grilled chicken and white rice and had an epiphany. Laughed cuz when I was teenager living in Hawaii, we were evicted from our lil' $180 per week apartment and forced to leave the island. That part ain't so funny, but what IS funny is that even back then when I was 14yrs old, my daily diet was EXACTLY THE SAME as it is today, eatin' the same s--t - plain grilled chicken and white rice ??????? Same kid. Same s--t. Slightly better view. #ChickenAndRice #HawaiiBound ????
- Later this month at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix, Bianca Belair will face the NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. For NXT's Year-End Awards, Belair is up for: Female Competitor of the Year, Overall Competitor of the Year, Match of the Year, and Breakout Star of the Year. Zelina Vega retweeted Belair (who was hyping her upcoming match) and wrote, "Insane. Absolutely insane talent."
I ain't nothing to play with.— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) January 5, 2019
3 weeks until #NXTTakeover
Phoenix.
UN????DE????FEA????TED pic.twitter.com/caWYCXXPAo
Insane. Absolutely insane talent. https://t.co/HZBJtTSmxF— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) January 6, 2019
?????? https://t.co/FBKhColnbF— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) January 6, 2019