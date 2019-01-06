Brock Lesnar Vs. Braun Strowman Vs. Kane Full Match, Zelina Vega Gives NXT Star Props, WWE - IG

- Above is the full match of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kane at last year's Royal Rumble. Lesnar hit an F-5 on Kane to retain his title. At this year's rumble, Lesnar will defend his title against Strowman, both will be at this week's RAW.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The group included: Carmella, The Rock, Naomi, and Sonya Deville.

- Later this month at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix, Bianca Belair will face the NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. For NXT's Year-End Awards, Belair is up for: Female Competitor of the Year, Overall Competitor of the Year, Match of the Year, and Breakout Star of the Year. Zelina Vega retweeted Belair (who was hyping her upcoming match) and wrote, "Insane. Absolutely insane talent."