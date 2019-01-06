Bruce Prichard Reveals How Andrew Martin Got The Name "Test"

Andrew Martin was best known to wrestling fans under the moniker of "Test." He had two stints with WWE and first joined the company in 1998 before quickly aligning himself with The Corporation.

There are many theories of how Test became known as Test and most fans weren't exactly thrilled with the name. Bruce Prichard discussed how Martin got his name of Test on the latest episode of his podcast.

"The version was that since he was a roadie for Motley Crue," said Prichard," we actually had him travel for them a little bit and we made him go out on the microphone and the only thing he would go out and say was, 'test...test.' So, Shawn Michaels said, 'well, he's going out there and letting everybody know what his name is.' He became Test out of that."

Test was introduced to WWE fans as an unnamed bodyguard for Motley Crue who performed on an episode of Sunday Night Heat in October 1998. In a work, Test then threw a fan off the stage during the band's rehearsal which caught the eye of The Corporation.

How Martin got the name of Test wasn't really explained to the WWE audience, but Prichard dispels a rumor about Test being an abbreviation.

"A lot of people made the "testicle" reference assuming it was short for that, but it was funny the other way also," Prichard stated.

Martin would compete as Test in WWE until 2004 when he was released. After undergoing neck surgery and competing on the indie circuit, Test rejoined WWE in 2006.

His second stay would last just one year before his release. Test won two tag titles and three secondary championships during his time in WWE. He retired from wrestling in February 2009 and died just one month later at the age of 34 due to an accidental overdose.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.