Bullet Club Block Party Details, Impact Wrestling Joins Discord, Nick Aldis Defends NWA Title

- Above, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis took on Bad Dude Tito at a Championship Wrestling From Hollywood event. Aldis would force Tito to tap out to a cloverleaf submission to retain the title.

- As noted, the Bullet Club will be holding a block party during WrestleMania Weekend on April 7. Wrestling Inc. will be on-site to provide any breaking news from the event. Tickets are now on sale, you can read the full details below:

"Bullet Club Block Party is taking place on April 7 from 10 am to 6 pm at Redd's Restaurant and Biergarten, just minutes from Metlife Stadium. The Bullet Club Block Party will feature unlimited food from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, an open bar (only for our over 21 friends!) and have shuttles available to and from the stadium, because Bullet Club loves responsible driving. Also, the event will feature appearances by all members of Bullet Club, not just doing meet and greets, but actually hanging out with you ALL DAY LONG! There will be Q&A's, games, trivia and cosplay contests, a wing eating contest, and a live DJ set from DJZ. Don't miss your chance to hang out with Bullet Club Block Party Founder Tama Tonga, Bad Luck Fale, Tanga Loa, Ishimori, Jay White and the rest of Bullet Club. VIP tickets are almost gone, but GA tickets and individual photo and autograph tickets are available at BuyTickets.at/BCBP."

- As they continue to build their presence on Twitch, Impact Wrestling announced they now have their official Discord server for fans to communicate with each other. Impact Wrestling airs on Pursuit and Twitch on Fridays at 10 pm ET.