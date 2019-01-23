Photo: The Undertaker Poses With Impact Wrestling Stars At "SHOT Show" In Las Vegas Today

Former Impact Wrestling World Champion Eli Drake and reigning Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie are making appearances in Las Vegas today at the annual SHOT Show (Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show). For the past 40 years and the 10th year in a row at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, firearm industry professionals gather for SHOT Show, the largest trade show for target shooting, hunting, outdoor and law enforcement products.

The Undertaker was on hand for the show, and Drake posted the photo below with the phenom and Valkyrie. Drake noted that he casually mentioned Taker, who then appeared "out of nowhere not 10 seconds later."

The 41st SHOT Show ends this Friday. Drake and Valkyrie will be appearing at the show on Thursday as well.